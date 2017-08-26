Three Reasons To Watch Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs. Conor McGregor Superfight

The wait almost is over: It’s finally Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor day.

On the surface, this superfight appears to have a foregone conclusion. Mayweather, the greatest defensive boxer of all time, will put his perfect record on the line Saturday night in Las Vegas against McGregor, who’s the biggest star in mixed martial arts, although fighting in the octagon and boxing ring are two different things.

Mayweather will have that advantage Saturday with the fight taking place under boxing rules, and you’d think “Money” would have the overwhelming advantage. So, why should you still buy it? Well, we’re glad you asked.

So, why should you still buy it? Well, we’re glad you asked.

THE SPECTACLE

If you are in a financial situation where you can buy this fight or split the cost with family and friends, you’re going to get one hell of a show, no matter how the actual fight goes.

For once and for all, you’ll get to see the best boxing has to offer fight the biggest MMA star on the planet. And both of them are wildly compelling people and athletes. No matter the occasion, both men know how to entertain, and Saturday night should be nothing different.

Plus, if you’ve ever watched a UFC pay-per-view with McGregor on the card, you know the fans of the Irishman add to the event with a wild atmosphere.

THE UNDERCARD

You’re not just getting one fight for the price: You’re getting four.

After two free preliminary bouts on FOX — Thomas Dulorme vs. Yordenis Ugas and Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego — you’ll get not only the much-anticipated main event, but two title bouts — Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca and Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack — and Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham.

If you’re at all interested in fighting, there will be plenty of action to hold you over throughout the night.

THE ACTUAL FIGHT

If you ask the experts, there’s no question who will win this fight. It’s only a matter of how Mayweather will beat McGregor, not if. But there’s always that chance you will see something never seen before, and isn’t that part of the reason why we watch sports in the first place?

McGregor has the ability to knock any one out, it’s just a matter of if he’ll be able to get close enough to “Money” in order to inflict the necessary damage. And you don’t want to miss out on a chance to watch the 1 in 49-1.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images