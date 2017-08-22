Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Nude Photos Leaked; Both Threaten Legal Action

Tiger Woods’ year from hell somehow got even worse Monday.

The former world No. 1 golfer continued his cliche celebrity fall from grace when nude photos of him and ex-girlfriend and skiing star Lindsey Vonn were leaked on the internet as part of an apparent iCloud hack. Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart also were among the celebrities who had nude photos released.

Vonn, as you might expect, isn’t happy and she’s threatening legal action.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a rep for the skier told PEOPLE Magazine.

Woods also will pursue legal action, according to the New York Daily News.

Woods hasn’t appeared in a golf tournament since February’s Dubai Desert Classic, which he withdrew due to nagging back injuries. He underwent another surgery in April and then was arrested on DUI charges over Memorial Day weekend. The results of an ensuing toxicology report were released last week, and it was revealed Woods had five drugs in his system at the time.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges but did plead guilty to a reckless driving charge and will enter a diversion program.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports Images