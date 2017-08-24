Tim Bradley Argues ‘Ridiculous’ Mayweather-McGregor Bout ‘Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned’

There’s no question Saturday’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Cono McGregor will bring in loads of money for both sides. Neither is there much debate over who will win.

But should the bout even be happening at all?

Not many boxing experts, including former welterweight and light welterweight champion Timothy Bradley Jr., believe it should be. In fact, in contributing his opinion to a panel of experts for “The Ring,” the man known as “Desert Storm” could barely bring himself to treat the dog-and-pony show seriously.

“It shouldn’t be a sanctioned fight; it’s ridiculous,” Bradley wrote. “The reason this fight is sanctioned is because boxing has not integrity about (Mayweather). We know that, the fans know that. It’s about entertainment. This fight should be called an exhibition, not boxing, because Conor McGregor has never boxed in his life.”

Bradley isn’t the first person to turn up his nose at this fight, but most boxing purists seem have gotten over their disgust with the bout being sanctioned. Not so for the former WBO and WBC champ, however, who insisted, “I’m not hating, I’m just telling the facts and keeping it real.”

The concern expressed over the fight being sanctioned isn’t merely about protecting the sanctity of the “sweet science,” but an actual matter of protecting McGregor’s livelihood. There surely are clauses in the contract that would prevent McGregor from suing the Nevada Athletic Commission should he come to real harm, but that wouldn’t undo the damage done to McGregor’s body — or boxing’s reputation after putting a novice boxer in the ring with the most effective fighter of his era.

For the record, anyway, Bradley sees Mayweather winning by knockout in the 10th round — plus a subsequent challenge by McGregor to bring Mayweather into the octagon.

