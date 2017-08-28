Tom Brady Denies ‘Close’ Friendship With Floyd Mayweather In Awkward Exchange

Tom Brady has many friends in high places, and most of the time, he has no problem making those connections public. Monday morning was not one of those times.

In an interview with ESPN last week, boxer Floyd Mayweather mentioned he and Brady are “very, very close” friends, and that New England Patriots quarterback texted him ahead of his superfight Saturday with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Brady was asked about that “friendship” with Mayweather during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show Monday but wasn’t too keen on elaborating.

“No, I met him a couple of times,” Brady answered after a lengthy pause, via WEEI.com. “I think he’s a great fighter. That was a great fight the other night.”

Brady, who was in attendance for Mayweather’s 2015 boxing match against Manny Pacquiao, said he didn’t watch Mayweather’s historic win over McGregor on Saturday because he was at a friend’s wedding.

“No, I saw it the next morning,” Brady said. “I had a friend’s wedding I was at. It was a fun night for me. I had a lot of my friends in town. One of my great friends got married. It was a fun night.”

Brady was asked a few more times about his relationship with Mayweather, who has been convicted of domestic violence several times. Each answer began with a long pause, and at one point, the Patriots QB simply responded, “I’m not sure what you’re getting at.”

“Yeah, I have met him a couple of times,” he added. “Like I said, I think he’s a great fighter.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images