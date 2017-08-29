Tom Brady Showcased On SI’s NFL Preview Issue; Patriots Get Plenty Of Love

Tom Brady is taking on all the jinxes this football season.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who already landed on the cover of the “Madden” football game, also will appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL preview issue, the magazine revealed Tuesday.

THIS WEEK'S COVER: Several teams could reach Super Bowl LII, but there’s only one team worth picking to win it all https://t.co/MIZ8nuYdpy pic.twitter.com/ef6urMph8J — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 29, 2017

Actually, Brady is one of four SI cover athletes, with the publication doling out four regional covers. Also included are Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

However, Sports Illustrated unsurprisingly likes the Patriots when it comes to preseason predictions, picking New England to outlast Rodgers and the Packers in Super Bowl LII by a score of 31-27.

“Of course, none of these (other AFC) teams compares with the Patriots, that franchise you either outright love or outright hate,” writes Andy Benoit. “I searched for the courage to pick against New England, but common sense kept getting in the way. A team that went 17-2 one year ago has gotten better on both sides of the ball, even if you consider Julian Edelman’s ACL tear.”

He goes on to write: “I’ll go with Pats over the Pack, who, while talented, run too hot and cold.”

Of course, the pessimists among us will point to the supposed jinxes that come with the cover of both “Madden” and SI, but there aren’t too many things that have slowed down Brady and the Patriots over his legendary career, and we’re not guessing something like this will do so, either.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images