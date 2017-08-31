Transfer News: Liverpool Signs Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Deadline Day

Liverpool FC has completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

The England international penned a long-term contract with the Reds Thursday after a medical was conducted at St George’s Park, where the 24-year-old is currently on duty with his country.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 132 Premier League appearances for the Gunners during his six years in north London and has 27 caps for the Three Lions to date.

The midfielder, the club’s fourth signing of the summer, bolsters Jurgen Klopp’s squad as Liverpool prepares to compete in three domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m currently away with England, so I’m at St George’s Park,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said in a message to Reds fans after sealing the move. “Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help.

“I’m not going to say too much today. I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images