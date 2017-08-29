Uber Gives Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tips On How To Improve Passenger Rating

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a weird thing going on with Uber.

On Friday and Saturday, Earnhardt spent the bulk of his time tweeting about how he was trying to improve his Uber passenger rating. The entire saga was pretty bizarre, to be perfectly honest.

But Uber apparently was paying attention, as Monday it hilariously offered Earnhardt suggestions on how to improve his rating.

Tips to up your rating, @DaleJR:

1. Don’t ask to swap seats with the driver

2. Less pit stops

3. Use the doors—no exiting through the window https://t.co/I0wfGfD7nD — Uber (@Uber) August 28, 2017

This would have been helpful. Can you provide these tips within the app for new customers? https://t.co/smeggYskHH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 28, 2017

Then, seemingly in jest, Uber proposed a new series idea to Earnhardt — and the Hendrick Motorsports driver appears interested.

New series idea—Dale’s Do’s and Don’t’s. Down to come join our crew? — Uber (@Uber) August 28, 2017

Given that Earnhardt already has a DIY Network show on the way, we doubt he’ll be able to make room for Uber.

Plus, he might want to start practicing before he joins NBC Sports’ NASCAR broadcast next season.

Still, with less than three months remaining in his full-time racing career, Earnhardt is about to have more time on his hands than he’s used to.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images