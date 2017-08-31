Uruguay Vs. Argentina Live Stream: Watch CONMEBOL Soccer Game Online

Uruguay and Argentina aim to be close friends in 2030, but they’ll start as rivals Thursday.

The South American sides will meet in Montevideo, Uruguay, in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, in which traditional powers face off hoping to advance their claims for a spot in next summer’s world-championship tournament. The nations also will announce their intention to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Uruguay enters the game in third place in the standings on 23 points. Argentina occupies fifth place but trails Uruguay by just one point.

The top four CONMEBOL finishers will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The fifth-place finisher must book a World Cup spot via a playoff series against a team from Oceania.

When: Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images