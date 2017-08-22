Watch Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi Nearly Throw Down In Las Vegas

Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi wasted no time exchanging pleasantries Tuesday at the official arrivals for McGregor’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Malignaggi, a former professional boxer who’s covering the McGregor-Mayweather superfight for Showtime Sports, recently sparred with McGregor but left the UFC champion’s training camp after photos from their sparring session were leaked online. The two since have traded verbal jabs through the media and via social media, with Malignaggi absolutely ripping McGregor on several occasions, but things nearly escalated Tuesday when The Notorious touched down in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Malignaggi went face to face amid a huge crowd and almost went to blows. The two hurled insults in each other’s direction, with Malignaggi still shouting at McGregor as the UFC champ was escorted away. Malignaggi then held court for reporters and cameras capturing the incident.

Check out the intense interaction below.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

The beef between McGregor and Malignaggi has been an interesting side story amid the Mayweather-McGregor buildup. McGregor claims he beat up Malignaggi during their sparring session, which the latter disputes, and it’s clear their hatred is at an all-time high just days before McGregor’s much-anticipated boxing match against the undefeated Mayweather.

Maybe McGregor and Malignaggi someday will settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab