Watch Fan Crash Stephen A. Smith’s Post-Fight Analysis With F-Bomb

There was a lot of fun to be had during Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s megafight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday night. And one fan had so much fun that he decided to crash ESPN’s live SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith and Steve Levy.

Smith was breaking down Mayweather’s 10th round TKO victory over McGregor when a drunk fan wearing a Boston Celtics hat crashed the hit to let the world know his thoughts on the 50-0 Mayweather.

The video below comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

A very drunk fan drops in on @espnSteveLevy and Stephen A. Smith with some F-bombs. pic.twitter.com/gYRuUmUB1J — Ƒormerly Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 27, 2017

Props to Smith for playing it cool during the intrusion, and letting everyone he wasn’t acquainted with the fan.

We wonder if the fan has any blazing takes on the Celtics’ potential trade for Kyrie Irving?

Thumbnail photo via Twitter