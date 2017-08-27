Watch Floyd Mayweather Defeat Conor McGregor With 10th-Round TKO

Leading up to his superfight with Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. promised the sports world that the bout would not go the distance.

The boxing legend delivered on his promise Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather extended his career record to 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO victory over the UFC superstar.

They ended the fight just as Mayweather was getting in some exercise pic.twitter.com/a4UYqbPMzb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 27, 2017

McGregor surprised most with how well he fared in the first few rounds, but the class and experience of Mayweather started to show in the latter stages of the match. With The Notorious clearly dazed and fatigued in the 10th round, Money took advantage and extended his illustrious streak.

The winner of the fight was expected, but the contest itself was surprisingly competitive.

