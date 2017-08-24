Watch Floyd Mayweather Fire Back At Heckler At Final Press Conference

You can say a lot of things about Floyd Mayweather Jr., but one thing you can’t say is that he lacks confidence.

The legendary boxer has every reason to be confident, too, as he’s a perfect 49-0 in his career. But for whatever reason, one heckler at Wednesday’s press conference believes Mayweather’s undefeated streak soon will come to an end.

Mayweather will look to notch his 50th career win when he takes on Conor McGregor in the long awaited superfight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather braced himself for victory by posing with the fight’s jewel-laden belt Wednesday, though one fan believes the belt soon will belong to McGregor.

So when this fan let his prediction be known at the fight’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Mayweather, in choice words, put the heckler in his place.

😳 WOW: Unseen footage of Floyd Mayweather getting HEATED with a heckler after the press conference! pic.twitter.com/WKqiZS6wjd — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 23, 2017

It won’t come as any surprise that The Notorious agrees with the heckler, as McGregor believes he will beat Mayweather so bad that the boxing world will regret letting him leave the octagon for the ring.

There’s clearly no love lost between these two fighters, so this one should be a doozy.

