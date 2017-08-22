Watch Hanley Ramirez Smash Two-Run Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Indians

Hanley Ramirez has been struggling in August, but the Boston Red Sox designated hitter came up with a huge hit in Monday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

Ramirez came to the plate with a runner on second and the Red Sox trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Indians starter Mike Clevinger left a 3-2 changeup in the middle of the plate and Ramirez absolutely destroyed it, as the ball left the park in a hurry to give the Red Sox a one-run lead.

Hanley Ramirez absolutely crushes a 2-run HR as the Red Sox take a 4-3 lead pic.twitter.com/X5k7vsKima — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 22, 2017

The blast was Ramirez’s 19th of the season and chased Clevinger from the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images