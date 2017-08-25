Watch Mike Gillislee Score Touchdown On Very First Carry With Patriots

It didn’t take long for Mike Gillislee to make a positive impact for the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old running back, who signed with the Patriots in the offseason as a restricted free agent, scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown on his first carry with New England during Friday night’s preseason road game against the Detroit Lions.

Gillislee found the end zone on his next snap, too, as he converted a 2-point conversion to put the Patriots up 21-0.

The former University of Florida running back spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills after playing his rookie campaign with the Miami Dolphins.

