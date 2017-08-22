Watch Red Sox Phenom Rafael Devers Make Impressive Defensive Play Vs. Indians

Rafael Devers has been swinging a hot bat in August, but he showcased a different part of his game Monday.

The Boston Red Sox rookie third baseman’s defense was supposed to be a work in progress when he was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket in July, but it looked very polished during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians.

Jose Ramirez laced a rocket to the left of Devers, but the phenom was able to make a diving stop and pop up to throw out Ramirez for the second out of the inning.

Take a look.

Wow.

Red Sox fans should get used to seeing Devers make these kinds of plays at the hot corner.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images