Watch Red Sox’s Eduardo Nunez Launch Game-Tying Solo Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been dormant lately, but Eduardo Nunez did his best to wake up the bats Monday.
The Red Sox trailed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in the top of the third, but the second baseman tied the game with one swing of the bat against Marcus Stroman.
Nunez roped a line drive over the left field fence for his seventh home run with the Red Sox.
Nunez had just four home runs with the San Francisco Giants but now has hit seven in just 118 at-bats for Boston. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP