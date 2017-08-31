Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Tie Game With Massive Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s offense had been quiet through the first four innings of Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Hanley Ramirez injected some life into the club in the fifth inning.

Boston trailed 1-0 when Ramirez stepped to the plate against J.A. Happ and absolutely hammered a fastball into the second deck at the Rogers Centre.

Hanley is angry and murdering baseballs again pic.twitter.com/oiZfIxcIGh — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) August 31, 2017

The home run was Ramirez’s second in as many nights and his 22nd on the season.

El Trece has been heating up since manager John Farrell elected to drop him down to the No. 7 spot in the order, which is good news for the Red Sox as their most productive order has a locked in Ramirez right in the middle of it.

