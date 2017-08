After the Baltimore Orioles jumped out to an early 5-0 lead Friday night, the Boston Red Sox desperately needed a spark on offense.

Luckily for the home nine, Xander Bogaerts provided just that.

The shortstop put the Red Sox on the board with a loud two-run home run over the Green Monster in the second inning.

Xander Bogaerts hits a 2-run home run for his 8th home run of the season!!! #WinDanceRepeat pic.twitter.com/AuvJI3V9cR — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 26, 2017

The long ball was Bogaerts’ eighth of the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images