Watch Trailers For ‘Do Your Job Part 2,’ ‘America’s Game: 2016 Patriots’

New England Patriots fans got a sneak peek Tuesday at two highly anticipated documentaries set to premiere this weekend and next week.

The NFL has released the first trailers for “Do Your Job Part 2: Bill Belichick and the 2016 Patriots” and “America’s Game: 2016 Patriots,” both of which chronicle the Patriots’ march to Super Bowl LI and the dramatic championship game itself.

“Do Your Job,” a sequel to the feature released after Super Bowl XLIX, is an X’s-and-O’s-heavy look at New England’s fifth championship season from the perspective of head coach Bill Belichick, his coaching staff and other Patriots higher-ups.

The trailer features snippets from interviews with Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and team owner Robert Kraft.

“This is a tough, resilient, hard-nosed football team,” Belichick is seen saying. “Really, it was a special team.”

“America’s Game,” meanwhile, examines the season through the eyes of three players — wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back LeGarrette Blount and linebacker Dont’a Hightower — who provide the film’s narration.

“Do Your Job Part 2” will premiere this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and will re-air next Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The second showing will kick off a night of Patriots-centric programming on NFL Network, as the new “America’s Game” will air at 9 p.m. and the premiere of “NFL Top 10: Tom Brady Games” will follow at 10 p.m.