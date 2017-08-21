Wayne Rooney Enters ‘Lonely’ 200-Premier League Goal Club With Remarkable Stats

Wayne Rooney finally has crashed the Premier League’s most exclusive party.

The Everton striker scored his 200th career Premier League goal on Monday during his team’s game against Manchester City. Rooney reached the historic mark in the 35th minute with this fine finish on Calvert-Lewin’s cut-back pass.

Rooney joins Alan Shearer in the 200-goal club, and the legendary Premier League striker was delighted to welcome him into a goal-scoring club of which he was the sole member.

It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 21, 2017

Here’s are some statistical breakdowns of Rooney’s 200 Premier League goals.

.@WayneRooney joins @alanshearer as the only players to score 200+ PL goals pic.twitter.com/jyrqYAuvIp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 21, 2017

Here’s why we could have predicted Rooney would notch goal No. 200 against Manchester City.

@WayneRooney 's 50th, 150th and 200th @premierleague goals were all scored v Man City pic.twitter.com/F55ceOSClm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 21, 2017

Everton and Manchester City ultimately drew 1-1.

Thumbnail photo via photo via YouTube/NBC Sports