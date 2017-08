While you were sleeping, a walk-off home run spoiled a no-hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Rich Hill carried a no-no into the 10th inning and that’s when Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison smacked a walk-off home run into the Pittsburgh night to spoil the no-hitter and the game for Hill.

Watch the video above to see more details.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images