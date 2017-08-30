Bedgear

While You Were Sleeping: Roger Federer Narrowly Escapes U.S. Open First-Round Exit

Wed, Aug 30, 2017
The U.S. Open didn’t disappoint Tuesday, despite missing some of the biggest stars in tennis.

Roger Federer was pushed to the brink by 70th-ranked 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe, eventually winning in a tightly contested fifth set. Federer has never lost in the opening round of the U.S. Open in his entire career.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping.

