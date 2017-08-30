While You Were Sleeping: Roger Federer Narrowly Escapes U.S. Open First-Round Exit

The U.S. Open didn’t disappoint Tuesday, despite missing some of the biggest stars in tennis.

Roger Federer was pushed to the brink by 70th-ranked 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe, eventually winning in a tightly contested fifth set. Federer has never lost in the opening round of the U.S. Open in his entire career.

