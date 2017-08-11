While You Were Sleeping: Is A Quarterback Controversy Brewing In Chicago?

Football. Is. Back.

Thursday night featured seven preseason games, including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-24 victory over the New England Patriots. In other news around the league, the Chicago Bears are sticking with Mike Glennon has the team’s No. 1 quarterback (for now), Green Bay Packers rookie wideout Malachi Dupre suffered a scary injury and had to be carted off the field and Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette said he thought his NFL debut was “easy.”

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports