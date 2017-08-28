While You Were Sleeping: Tropical Storm Harvey Puts Astros-Rangers Series In Doubt

Major League Baseball is playing it safe when it comes to Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Houston Astros were scheduled to host the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, with both teams set to travel to Houston on Monday. But as one of the worst natural disasters in Texas history pounds the Houston area, the two teams traveled to Dallas as the status of the three-game series remains in question.

The Astros and MLB will provide an update Monday, as Astros president of business operations Reid Ryan said Sunday in a statement the club’s focus remains “on the safety of our fans, our players and their families and our front office staff and their families.”

