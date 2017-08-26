Why Dana White Is ‘Nervous’ Ahead Of Mayweather-McGregor Megafight

Dana White is used to putting on spectacular fights, but none compare to what’s about to go down in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

After years of trash talk and speculation, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor finally will settle their differences in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena, in what many are calling the biggest fight in combat sports history. In fact, the bout is set to be such a massive production that even the UFC president is anxious.

“I’m nervous,” White told “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday. “I haven’t been nervous like this in a long time. You know, normally we’ll put on an event like this and it’s my guy versus my guy. Now, it’s my guy versus their guy. …

“I’m more nervous about the fight, you know? When you talk to Conor McGregor, you sit in a room with this guy for five minutes, man, he is so confident and absolutely positive that he is going to knock Floyd Mayweather out and he’s going to knock him out early. So Conor McGregor is a fascinating human being, unlike any other fighter I’ve ever dealt with. I call him ‘The Unicorn,’ and I’m excited for this thing to happen.”

The odds are stacked against McGregor, as he’ll take on a man who is a perfect 49-0 in his legendary career. But if The Notorious can somehow pull off the upset, White believes the UFC lightweight champion will take his rightful seat in combat sports history.

“If Conor McGregor beats Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor will go down as the greatest combat athlete of all time, and obviously for Floyd, this is all about getting that 50 and becoming 50-0,” White said.

It’s safe to say the history books will be rewritten Saturday night, one way or the other.

