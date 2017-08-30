Why Eddie George Believes Tom Brady Is ‘Severely Underpaid’ By Patriots

Eddie George certainly isn’t the New England Patriots’ biggest fan. But he can admit one thing about the defending Super Bowl champs: Their quarterback is being paid far less than what he’s worth.

The Detroit Lions recently signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a five-year, $135 million contract that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Stafford’s contract raised plenty of eyebrows, considering he hasn’t won a single playoff game in eight years with Detroit.

George was asked Tuesday what he thought of Stafford’s deal, and the former Tennessee Titans running back pointed to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as proof that something doesn’t add up.

“(Stafford) is 0-3 in the playoffs. Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings,” George told TMZ Sports. “I think that money should go to Tom!

“Look: Tom is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, and he’s severely underpaid. But he’s doing it the Patriot Way.”

Brady is in the second year of a two-year deal worth $41 million, a shocking drop from Stafford’s salary. Of course, Brady has a history of inking team-friendly contracts to ensure New England’s continued success, and his many endorsements still make him one of the highest-grossing professional athletes.

Stafford’s massive contract also is as much a product of the quarterback market as anything else; it’s only a matter of time before another franchise QB signs a more lucrative deal. Still, George believes it’s time for Stafford to live up to his new status as the game’s highest-paid player.

“Hopefully Stafford can put some Super Bowl victories under his belt to justify the cost,” George added. “He’s a great talent, but he’s got to produce some wins, man.”

