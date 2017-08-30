Why Skip Bayless Believes Isaiah Thomas Is Bad Fit With LeBron James, Cavs

Skip Bayless is on record as saying the Boston Celtics won the blockbuster trade that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Now, he’s doubling down.

Bayless explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he believes the Cavs are trying to “save face” by holding up the deal and asking for more compensation amid concerns over Thomas’ hip. In doing so, Bayless also suggested that Thomas is a bad fit in Cleveland, where his offensive-minded approach could clash with LeBron James’ style of play.

"Isaiah Thomas is a 5'9" defensive liability, ball-hogging point guard. He will not be a good fit with LeBron James." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/P5YM4egG05 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2017

All told, it’ll be interesting to see how the Celtics and Cavs settle the ongoing trade drama, as it doesn’t sound like Boston is willing to part with any more of its top assets. And it’ll be even more interesting to see how the players involved — most notably Thomas and Irving — perform with their new teams if the trade goes through, especially given how heated the Boston-Cleveland rivalry figures to be this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images