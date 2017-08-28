Will Conor McGregor Pursue Boxing Career? Dana White Says No (For Now)

Conor McGregor just held his own against one of the best pound-for-pound boxers ever, so you’d understand if he wanted to give it another go in the ring.

But it appears the UFC star is going back to his roots.

In an interview with TMZ Sports after McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, UFC president Dana White insisted McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC, not boxing.

“We’re going to go back to the UFC and do what we do,” White told TMZ Sports. “He came out (Saturday night) with limited weapons. He’s a mixed martial artist at the end of the day.”

McGregor lost via technical knockout in the 10th round, as Mayweather wore the 29-year-old down in his professional boxing debut. But The Notorious came out of the gate strong and impressed many with his ability to go toe-to-toe with a 49-0 boxer.

“He fought (Saturday) under different rules with limited weapons against the best to ever do it, and looked damned good doing it,” White added.

McGregor has plenty of options in the octagon; he could face the winner of the UFC 216 main event (Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee), pursue a third title belt by challenging welterweight champion Tyronn Woodley or seek a superfight against Nate Diaz or Georges St-Pierre.

White remained mum on where the Irish star plans to fight next, though.

“We’re not even thinking about any of that stuff right now,” White said. “He fought a tough fight, let him go home, spend some time with his family, and we’ll get back together when it’s time.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images