Wrong Jon Jones Gets Twitter Hate Meant For UFC Star Over Steroid Test

Twitter can be a rough place for people who share names with celebrities, but Jon Jones might have it the worst.

Jones is a game developer and author who lives in Brooklyn, and most certainly isn’t embattled UFC fighter Jon “Bones” Jones. But the less-famous Jones happened to claim the Twitter handle “@jonjones” first, so every time the former light heavyweight champ gets into trouble, Jones receives all the hate mail despite the fact his avatar shows he’s a white man with glasses and pink hair.

He received a whole lot of it when it was revealed Tuesday that Jones failed a drug test before his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, but luckily, the author is a good sport and has fun messing with the people who mention him.

I've gotten over 1000 notifications in the last five minutes and I can see my phone's battery draining. I'll be back shortly to reply to all — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

I'm sick of all these people criticizing my juice-only diet! Can't a man enjoy his beet juice and get scared to death on the toilet later? https://t.co/GMPtaxcsjc — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

ok, no joke, every time I refresh this page to screencap a tweet, my pageviews go crazy. I'm getting 30,000 impressions every 10 seconds. — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

Since when is a Cuban coffee "steroids" ? Geez, sometimes I need an industrial-strength wakeup solution. I don't need the drama! https://t.co/5vNqRVTmn8 — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

What lesson? Where? Geez, you let ONE gym membership lapse, and the world jumps down your throat. I love tacos, deal with it! https://t.co/orFk3ghPYJ — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

No, see, that's a common mistake — it's not steroids in my eyes that you're seeing. You're seeing lust for tacos. It's almost unnameable. https://t.co/yj5fPVrDBL — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

I'm so sorry to hear that I disappointed you. I won't defend my use of Benadryl for allergies, but what can I do to win back your trust? https://t.co/aF5CheIPqg — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

How do I sleep at night? Usually with a sleep mask, three soft goose down pillows, and at least one cat to hug. It's pretty great! https://t.co/vj4pkcSwIP — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

If anyone's curious, this is what it looks like to scroll through my last *five minutes* of mentions. pic.twitter.com/xzh5WgYtcL — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

Jones said he’s been receiving the fighter’s hate tweets for five years, so it doesn’t appear people will figure it out anytime soon.

