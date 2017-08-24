Wrong Jon Jones Gets Twitter Hate Meant For UFC Star Over Steroid Test

Twitter can be a rough place for people who share names with celebrities, but Jon Jones might have it the worst.
Jones is a game developer and author who lives in Brooklyn, and most certainly isn’t embattled UFC fighter Jon “Bones” Jones. But the less-famous Jones happened to claim the Twitter handle “@jonjones” first, so every time the former light heavyweight champ gets into trouble, Jones receives all the hate mail despite the fact his avatar shows he’s a white man with glasses and pink hair.
He received a whole lot of it when it was revealed Tuesday that Jones failed a drug test before his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, but luckily, the author is a good sport and has fun messing with the people who mention him.
Jones said he’s been receiving the fighter’s hate tweets for five years, so it doesn’t appear people will figure it out anytime soon.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
