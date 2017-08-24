Tigers-Yankees Brawl: Miguel Cabrera Throws First Punch; Beanball Ensues

Fans eagerly awaiting the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight got an early treat Thursday.

During the sixth inning of the series finale between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, the benches cleared and a brawl broke out after Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera threw punches at Yankees catcher Austin Romine. It all started in the fifth inning, though, when Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer hit Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, followed by Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle throwing behind Cabrera in the bottom of the frame.

But as you’ll see, tempers continued to flare throughout the rest of the game, as the umpires began to lose control.

Watch MLB’s latest donnybrook in the video below:

Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine get into a fight that clears the benches in the Tigers and Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/nNTNR84cpn — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 24, 2017

Here’s a closer look at Cabrera’s haymakers:

And here’s what went down in the fifth inning:

ICYMI: Miguel Cabrera & Yankees Catcher Austin Romine scuffle at Home Plate, Tigers & Yankees clear benches in the 6th. pic.twitter.com/GvIstkXxWd — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) August 24, 2017

As if that weren’t enough, things escalated again in the seventh inning, when Yankees reliever Dellin Betances hit Tigers catcher James McCann in the head. The benches again cleared, but no punches were thrown.

More Big time trouble.. Betances nails MCCann in the head..getting ugly pic.twitter.com/22v3uppuah — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 24, 2017

But wait, there’s more. In the eighth inning, Tigers reliever Alex Wilson plunked Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, which prompted the benches to clear again.

What a mess.

As wild as the fight was, we’re not sure it’s the craziest of the 2017 season thus far.

That honor likely goes to the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals, who got in a massive fight on May 29 after Bryce Harper charged Hunter Strickland.

The Tigers, meanwhile, went on to win 10-6 on Thursday.

