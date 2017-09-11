11 Former Patriots Players Among 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Nominees

The list of 108 nominees for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class were announced Tuesday, and it includes many former New England Patriots players.

The former Patriots nominated are running backs Corey Dillon and Fred Taylor, wide receivers Randy Moss and Chad Johnson, tight end Ben Coates, defensive end Richard Seymour, linebackers Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, safety Rodney Harrison and cornerback Ty Law.

Moss is the headliner of the group. The talented wide receiver ranks third all-time in career receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns. He also set the single-season record for touchdown receptions with 23 in 2007.

Eighteen finalists will be selected in February, and the Selection Committee will pick the new class soon after that. Finalists need support from at least 80 percent of the 46-person committee to be part of the new HOF class.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images