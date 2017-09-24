2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch ISM Connect 300 At New Hampshire Online

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

With nine races remaining in the playoffs, the 16 drivers pursuing a championship are ready to do whatever it takes at the “Magic Mile.” One of those drivers is Martin Truex Jr., who won last Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway and currently leads the playoff standings.

And even though Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t racing for a Cup title, he still will garner plenty of attention, as he’s making his final appearance at the mile-long track in Loudon, N.H.

Here’s how to watch the New Hampshire race online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images