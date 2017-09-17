2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Playoff Race At Chicagoland Online

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Nickelodeon-themed race will kickoff of the 10-race chase for NASCAR supremacy, with 16 drivers ready to do whatever it takes. One of those drivers is regular season points champion Martin Truex Jr., who happened to win this race last season.

And even though Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t racing for playoff points, he still will garner plenty of attention, as he’s making his final appearance at the 1 1/2-mile oval near the Windy City.

Here’s how to watch the Chicagoland race online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images