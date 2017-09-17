49ers Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks have a golden opportunity to right the ship Sunday afternoon.

After dropping their season opener 19-7 to the Packers in Green Bay, the Seahawks return to CenturyLink Field to take on the NFC West foe San Francisco 49ers in their home opener.

The Niners looked hapless in Week 1, falling 23-3 to the Carolina Panthers at home, and quarterback Brian Hoyer has his work cut out for him on the road against Seattle’s elite defense.

Here’s how to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images