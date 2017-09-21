76ers Openly Exploring Jahlil Okafor Trade Offers; Will They Have Takers?

There’s no need for rumors or speculation anymore: The Philadelphia 76ers want to trade Jahlil Okafor.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown put that in pretty simple terms Wednesday, admitting the team will test the NBA trade market to “see what’s out there” for Okafor, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brown said Sixers will check with the rest of the league to see what's out there for Jahlil Okafor — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 20, 2017

Trade rumors involving Okafor have persisted for some time, with the Sixers big man even getting benched amid trade chatter ahead of last season’s trade deadline. But Philly team president Bryan Colangelo has yet to find a willing trade partner for Okafor, who currently is dealing with an injured knee and hasn’t yet been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Expectations were high for the Duke product as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team after a solid debut campaign. But Okafor struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season, seeing his minutes get cut from 30 minutes per game to 22.7 as center Joel Embiid returned to action.

With 2016 top pick Ben Simmons set to make his NBA debut this season, Okafor looks like the odd man out in the Sixers’ frontcourt. A few NBA teams reportedly expressed interest in the 21-year-old last season — including the Boston Celtics — but there are concerns about whether the slow-footed, back-to-the-basket center still can be effective in league that’s rapidly evolving to feature more versatile, floor-stretching big men.

Okafor is talented enough to be a solid NBA big man and should find a role somewhere. As things stand now, though, the Sixers might have to lower their asking price.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images