Chris Sale notched his 300th strikeout of the season during the Boston Red Sox’s 9-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

The left-handed ace became just the second Red Sox player ever to accomplish the feat, joining Pedro Martinez, who did it twice (1997 in Montreal, 1999 in Boston) in his career.

