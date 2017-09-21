Aaron Hernandez Had ‘Severe’ Case Of CTE At Time Of His Suicide

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end convicted of murder who killed himself in April, had “severe” CTE at the time of his death, his lawyer announced Thursday.

Jose Baez, a lawyer for Hernandez, announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference the former Patriots star was dealing with “the most severe case of CTE” researchers had seen, per the New York Times.

Baez also revealed he will sue the NFL and the Patriots on behalf of Hernandez’s daughter, per The Boston Herald’s Bob McGovern Jr.

Baez is suing the NFL and the New England Patriots in federal court. — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) September 21, 2017

He is suing on behalf of #AaronHernandez's daughter's estate. — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) September 21, 2017

Hernandez was just 27 years old when he was found hanged in his cell at a state maximum security prison in Sharon, Mass. Hernandez was serving a life prison after being convicted in 2015 of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

He killed himself five days after his acquittal of separate double-murder charges, stemming from 2012.

