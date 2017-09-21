Aaron Rodgers Has Great Quote On Having Never Beaten Bengals In NFL Career

Aaron Rodgers has accomplished a lot on the football field, but there’s one feat that has evaded the Green Bay Packers quarterback over the course of his 13-year NFL career.

Rodgers has shined since taking on Green Bay’s starting QB job in 2008, as he’s had success against nearly every other team in the league. All but one: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 33-year-old has taken on the Bengals twice in his career and came up short on both occasions. Rodgers can buck this trend Sunday, though, as the Packers host the Bengals in a Week 3 contest at Lambeau Field.

If Green Bay comes out on top Sunday, Rodgers will have beaten every NFL team possible, considering he’s only played for the Packers in his career. But if you ask the six-time Pro Bowl selection, a win over Cincy would mark career victories over all 32 clubs.

Aaron Rodgers on Cincy being only team he hasn't beaten, except #Packers: "I've beaten the Packers a few times. I've had couple bad games." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 20, 2017

We put emphasis on “a couple,” as Rodgers rarely churns out a dreadful performance. The same can’t be said for the Bengals’ offense, which has yet to score a touchdown this season.

With that in mind, we have a strong feeling Rodgers will notch that elusive win this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images