Aaron Rodgers Tells Hilarious Story About ‘Fixing’ Sam Dekker’s Garbage Disposal

Today in sports stories you didn’t expect to hear, we have a tale of an elite NFL quarterback, a young NBA player and a supposedly busted garbage disposal.

On Saturday, forward Sam Dekker, who recently was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, tweeted out a photo of Aaron Rodgers fixing his sink. It seemed a little weird, but they know each other from when Dekker was a star at Wisconsin, so the Green Bay Packers quarterback was just helping out a friend with his new house.

Quarterback by day, mechanic by night. Thanks for fixing our sink @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/vebkqVnGvt — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 3, 2017

However, it turned out Rodgers wasn’t much of a mechanic (or a plumber) after all, and his side of the story is pretty darn hilarious. Rodgers recently told the Wisconsin State Journal that it all started when Dekker asked the signal-caller for help when he discovered after making lunch that the sink was backed up.

“I’ve actually fixed my own garbage disposal before. There’s incredible tutorials on YouTube,” Rodgers said. “So I did that at one point. Fixed it.

“Sam, he just got traded to L.A., I was hanging out with him Saturday. He was having some sink issues, asked for my help. He’s 23 years old. I know he’s engaged and taking the next step to being an adult, but he’s not quite there yet. So I went under the sink.

“What the tutorial told me was to test the switch first, (and then) what kind of rumble you hear or lack of rumble tells you what’s going on with the garbage disposal. So, I flipped the switch and nothing happened. (That) means two things: One, it’s completely broken and it needs to be changed out, or two, it’s not plugged in.”

And?

“It wasn’t plugged in,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “So, that’s the picture of me holding the plug as I call him from the other room, and said, ‘Hey, idiot, it wasn’t plugged in.’”

It happens to the best of us, Sam.