College Football Odds: BC Eagles Are Underdogs Vs. Notre Dame In ‘Holy War’

The Boston College Eagles will be looking to rebound from their first loss in five games Saturday when they renew their “Holy War” rivalry with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as 13.5-point home underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
The Eagles are coming off a disappointing 34-10 loss to Wake Forest in an ACC clash pegged as a pick’em on the game lines to end their first four-game win streak since 2013.
While Boston College showed marked improvement during its recent tear, the club continues to generate feeble offense on home turf, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of four games ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Alumni Stadium.
The Fighting Irish have dominated in recent editions of this non-conference rivalry, posting straight-up wins in five consecutive meetings. But Boston College has managed to keep things close: three of the past five games between these rivals have been settled by four or fewer points. That includes a 19-16 loss as 14.5-point underdogs two years ago that lifted the Eagles to 5-1 against the spread in their past six against Notre Dame.
In other ACC college football betting action, top spot in the ACC Atlantic standings will be at stake when the Clemson Tigers visit the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night as 3-point chalk.
The defending national champions have climbed to No. 3 in the rankings following a pair of decisive wins to open the season. The Tigers easily covered in victories over Kent State and Auburn and have now held opponents to seven or fewer points in five of their past nine games.
The No. 16 Cardinals also opened the season with a pair of SU wins, both on the road, but have failed to tally an against-the-spread win in six straight contests, contributing to their middling position on the national championship odds at +2500.
The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will remain idle for a second straight week after their Week 3 matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium was postponed until October 7 in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The layoff has not helped the Seminoles, who suffered a 24-7 Week 1 loss to Alabama as 7.5-point underdogs and continue to tumble on the national championship odds to +2800.
No. 16 Virginia Tech can improve to 3-0 with a win as it visits East Carolina as 21-point chalk, while the surprising Duke Blue Devils host Baylor as a 14.5-point favorite, and Pittsburgh battles No. 9 Oklahoma State as a 14-point home underdog.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
