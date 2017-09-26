Addison Russell Makes Things Right After Spilling Cardinals Fan’s Nachos

Addison Russell is one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young shortstops, but the 23-year-old doubled as a food runner Monday night at Busch Stadium.

In the second inning of the Chicago Cubs’ matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, Russell fell into the stands chasing down a fly ball and accidentally spilled a fan’s nachos in the process. The 2016 All-Star evidently felt bad about the mishap, as he presented the Cardinals fan with a new plate in the next inning.

Addison Russell spilt a fan's nachos, the next inning he brought the dude more nachos 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/39zGyZzmqy — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) September 26, 2017

The new nachos even came with a selfie.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

The Cubs and Cardinals are heated rivals, but it looks like all it takes is a ballpark snack to bring the two sides together.