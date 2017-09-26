MLB

Addison Russell Makes Things Right After Spilling Cardinals Fan’s Nachos

by on Mon, Sep 25, 2017 at 11:09PM
Addison Russell is one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young shortstops, but the 23-year-old doubled as a food runner Monday night at Busch Stadium.

In the second inning of the Chicago Cubs’ matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, Russell fell into the stands chasing down a fly ball and accidentally spilled a fan’s nachos in the process. The 2016 All-Star evidently felt bad about the mishap, as he presented the Cardinals fan with a new plate in the next inning.

The new nachos even came with a selfie.

The Cubs and Cardinals are heated rivals, but it looks like all it takes is a ballpark snack to bring the two sides together.

