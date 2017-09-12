Adrian Peterson Already Arguing With Saints Coach Sean Payton On Sideline

The Adrian Peterson era in New Orleans already is off to a lovely start.

The former Vikings running back was back in Minnesota with his new squad on “Monday Night Football,” and we’re sure there was plenty of extra motivation as a result. However, the Saints only gave him four carries, which he turned into 14 yards during the first half.

But that wasn’t the part that got all the attention. Instead, it was the argument he had with Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sideline.

Sean Payton, Adrian Peterson on the sideline pic.twitter.com/MMHfvJ3gcr — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 12, 2017

Yeah, that doesn’t seem like a good omen for Peterson in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images