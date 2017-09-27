AL East Providing Tough Competition For Red Sox As Playoffs Near

The American League East will send two teams to the 2017 MLB postseason, as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees already have clinched playoff berths.

The division is providing plenty of tough competition that should serve the Red Sox well when the postseason begins. Six of Boston’s nine September series have been against division rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images