Alexi Lalas Rips USA Soccer Team’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Blues

Alexi Lalas is mad as hell and he’s not going to take the U.S. men’s soccer team’s problems anymore.

The former Team USA defender blasted the current national team players Sunday during FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Galaxy game. Here’s Lalas’ message to Team USA’s on-field leaders — Tim Howard, Geoff Cameron, Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic — whom he branded “soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires” and to under-fire head coach Bruce Arena.

Lalas delivered his rant in the aftermath of USA’s disappointing recent 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, in which they lost to Costa Rica and drew against Honduras. The results left outside of the direct qualification positions in the CONCACAF standings with just two games remaining.

Our only gripe with Lalas is he didn’t sound the alarm earlier this year. Nevertheless, it makes for good U.S. soccer TV.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images