Alfa Romeo Let F1’s Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen Hoon Giulia Quadrifoglio

To ensure that the Giulia re-establishes Alfa Romeo as a serious player in the industry, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is using all the tools at its disposal, including two gentlemen by the names of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

Alfa Romeo recently posted a video, in which it let the two former Formula One world champions play around at its Balocco, Italy, proving ground behind the wheel of the Giulia Quadrifoglio — the 505-horsepower performance variant of its new sedan. They weren’t alone on the track, either, as Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi also was given the keys to a Quadrifoglio.

Although Alfa poses the question “who will win” at the beginning of the video, the three Ferrari drivers were focused more on having fun than they were being fast. That was evident both from the fact that they threw the Italian sedans sideways into nearly every corner, and that Raikkonen actually cracked a smile. (Gasp!)

Experience pure #AlfaRomeo emotion as these @ScuderiaFerrari drivers test drive the #Giulia #Quadrifoglio. A post shared by Alfa Romeo USA (@alfaromeousa) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

As good as Alfa Romeo’s Super Bowl ad campaign was at creating an emotional connection with the brand and its racing roots, this new spot is equally as effective at forging an association between the Giulia Quadrifoglio and its performance potential.

Thankfully, Raikkonen and Vettel didn’t take each other out again while filming, otherwise the commercial only would have highlighted the Giulia’s crash safety rating.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles