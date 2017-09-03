Andrew Benintendi Becomes Red Sox’s First AL Rookie Of The Month Since 2013

Andrew Benintendi had an impressive August, and Major League Baseball noticed.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder was named American League Rookie of the Month after posting a .333/.420/.559 slash line to go with five doubles, six home runs and 19 RBIs over 26 games in August. Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins earned the honors in the National League.

Your NL, AL Rookies of the Month:

@RhysHoskins22: 11 HR, 25 RBIs, .304/.402/.747@asben16: 5 2B, 6 HR, 19 RBIs, .333/.420/.559 pic.twitter.com/h9lglrN91j — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2017

Benintendi is the first Red Sox rookie to be recognized since now-Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias won in June 2013. It also could help the 23-year-old’s case for AL Rookie of the Year, as front-runner Aaron Judge has posted a .177/.337/.340 slash line in the second half for the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images