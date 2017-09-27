Andrew Benintendi ‘Good To Go’ After Leaving Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Early

Boston Red Sox star Andrew Benintendi didn’t finish Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which the road team won 9-4.

The rookie outfielder fouled two pitches off his leg in one at-bat, but he stayed in the game despite the pain. Red Sox manager John Farrell later decided to give Benintendi an early exit as a precaution — a smart move considering the score. But Benintendi says he’s “good to go” for Wednesday’s series finale at Fenway Park.

