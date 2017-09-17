Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox Relieved To Play Quick Game After 15-Inning Affair

The Boston Red Sox had a painfully long night at the ballpark Friday.

The Red Sox finally put away the Tampa Bay Rays 13-6 after 15 innings at Tropicana Field. The middle game of the three-game series, however, was much different.

Saturday’s contest only lasted two hours and 44 minutes, with the Red Sox earning a 3-1 victory over their American League East rival. After the game, Andrew Benintendi acknowledged how important it was to pick up a win in quick fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images