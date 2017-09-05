AP, Coaches Top 25 Polls: Clemson Jumps To No. 3; Notre Dame Makes Debut

Week 1 of college football is in the books and we already have some movement in the Associated Press and Coaches polls.
Despite the lack of upsets during the opening weekend, two Big 12 teams (West Virginia and Texas) dropped out of the polls after losses to Virginia Tech and Maryland, respectively.
Florida State, who opened the season at No. 3 in the polls, fell to tenth in the AP poll after being drubbed 24-7 by No. 1 Alabama and losing starting quarterback Deondre Francois for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The Clemson Tigers slide into Florida State’s spot after thumping Kent State, while the Southern California Trojans fall from fourth to sixth in the AP poll after struggling with Western Michigan.
The Coaches poll, on the other hand, was kinder to Florida State and USC, dropping them to ninth and fifth, respectively.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama (60)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (60)
2. Ohio State (2)
3. Clemson (3)
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Florida State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Wisconsin
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Louisville
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. South Florida
21. Tennessee
22. Washington State
23. Utah
24. Florida
25. Notre Dame
