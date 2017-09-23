Athletes Respond To Trump Rescinding Steph Curry’s White House Invitation

Don’t expect Stephen Curry to make his way to 300 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. any time soon.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 NBA Finals victory back in June, Curry made it clear that he wasn’t exactly itching to go visit President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump evidently grew frustrated with Steph’s hesitancy, and rescinded the star guard’s invitation via Twitter on Saturday morning.

LeBron James, who Curry defeated in this year’s Finals, was one of the quickest athletes to show support for Curry following Trump’s tweet. While James got the most social media attention for his response, he certainly wasn’t the only athlete to stand behind Curry.

Check out some other tweets from around the sports world.

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Still wondering how this guy is running our country…. 🤔🤔🤔 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

It's amazing that the most divisive person in this entire country is the President of the United States…he says whatever he wants — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2017

welp, i don't think anyone can tell athletes to "stick to sports" for a while — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) September 23, 2017

And in case you were wondering if the Warriors still would visit the White House following Curry being disinvited, coach Steve Kerr’s clever response should give you a pretty good idea of what his team’s plans are.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images